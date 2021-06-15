Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 14,731 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,560 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Old National Bancorp worth $7,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 36.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 34,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 51.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 90,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 30,846 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $1,290,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,155,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 257.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 95,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 69,083 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.10. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

