Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 36,910 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,910 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $7,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 250.0% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Monetta Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,018,000 after buying an additional 69,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after buying an additional 18,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on RCL. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

Shares of RCL opened at $87.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.47.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $3,135,932.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,392,182.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,873 shares of company stock worth $33,821,675 in the last ninety days. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.