Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 275.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,434 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.93% of Kirkland’s worth $7,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 16,817.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 13,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Kirkland’s news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $171,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,742.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Miles Kirkland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $235,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,123.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KIRK opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $331.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.99.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 40.97%.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

