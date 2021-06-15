Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Littelfuse worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 326.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CL King started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total value of $355,124.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 260,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,312,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total transaction of $1,998,017.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,066.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,310 shares of company stock worth $5,443,651. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $260.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.11 and a 52 week high of $287.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.18.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

