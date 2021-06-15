Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of CONMED worth $7,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of CONMED by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the first quarter valued at about $150,000.

In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 13,030 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $1,861,596.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,827 shares in the company, valued at $16,405,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $5,593,615.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,127 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,439 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $136.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.73. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. CONMED had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNMD. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

