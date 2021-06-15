Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 426,540 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.86% of ZIX worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZIXI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZIXI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.25. Zix Co. has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.94 million, a PE ratio of -23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 79.47%. The company had revenue of $60.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zix Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

