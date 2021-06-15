Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 100,580 Shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,580 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 3.29% of Northeast Bank worth $7,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Northeast Bank by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 304.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Shares of NBN opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. Northeast Bank has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.58. The company has a market cap of $246.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.72.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($2.03). The firm had revenue of $58.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.03 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.58%.

Northeast Bank Profile

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.