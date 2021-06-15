Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,223 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 225.9% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 16,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% during the first quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 59,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,442,000 after buying an additional 30,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.07.

ALNY opened at $166.66 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $178.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. The company had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,595,162. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

