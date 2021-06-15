Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 18,367 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,367 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.00% of Citi Trends worth $7,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Citi Trends by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter worth approximately $909,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,665,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $1,314,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,716.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $382,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,317 shares of company stock worth $1,765,775. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $86.23 on Tuesday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.48. The stock has a market cap of $801.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.79.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

