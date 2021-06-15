Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 245,813 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 74.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,813 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.28% of Fulgent Genetics worth $7,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,992,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.42.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The company had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $81,670.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,147,695.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $65,831.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at $24,115,009.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,781 shares of company stock worth $1,292,466 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

