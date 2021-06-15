Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,460 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,166 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.48% of Century Bancorp worth $7,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNBKA. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Century Bancorp by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Century Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Century Bancorp by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in Century Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Century Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.68 per share, with a total value of $45,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 863,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,267,268.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.18 per share, with a total value of $76,780.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 863,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,425,055.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,038 shares of company stock valued at $380,955 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNBKA opened at $114.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.41. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.28 and a fifty-two week high of $121.32. The stock has a market cap of $635.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

