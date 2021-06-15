Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 37,165 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,165 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.70% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Shares of TCMD opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $64.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -473.14, a PEG ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.61.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $41,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $262,639.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.