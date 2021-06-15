Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 45,138 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,138 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Camden Property Trust worth $7,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 1,480.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 21,887 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $267,407.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,879 shares of company stock worth $8,645,076. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CPT opened at $135.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.71. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $135.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.04.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPT. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.86.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

