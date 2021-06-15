Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,137 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Diodes worth $7,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Diodes by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Diodes by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Diodes by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

DIOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $3,486,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,112,909.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $544,546.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,444.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,574 shares of company stock worth $9,788,140. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $77.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.39. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.