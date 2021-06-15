Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,405 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Cogent Communications worth $7,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 15,679 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CCOI. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $373,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 37,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,858.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sean Robert Wallace sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,924 shares of company stock worth $1,127,936. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI opened at $78.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 75.96 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.64. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 410.53%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

