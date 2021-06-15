Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) EVP Susan Mirdamadi Sells 20,000 Shares

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RUTH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.08. 597,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $842.56 million, a P/E ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 2.43. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.69.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.72 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. Equities analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter worth about $214,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

