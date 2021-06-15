Ryo Currency Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,364.00 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 15th. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $4,364.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0432 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,986.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.98 or 0.06334564 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $627.05 or 0.01568147 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.61 or 0.00434171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00145273 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.77 or 0.00699670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.28 or 0.00423342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005992 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00040529 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 30,462,493 coins and its circulating supply is 30,345,180 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

