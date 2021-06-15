SAFE DEAL Trading 17.6% Higher This Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $229,554.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $4.81 or 0.00012019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 17.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 600,613 coins and its circulating supply is 573,471 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

