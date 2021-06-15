Safe Haven Hits Market Capitalization of $11.39 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $11.39 million and $796,017.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.32 or 0.00845096 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 174.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

