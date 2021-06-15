SafeInsure One Day Volume Hits $82.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $340,564.83 and approximately $82.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00026481 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000680 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001626 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002103 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002050 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,959,682 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

