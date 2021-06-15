Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $62.17

Shares of Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.17 ($0.81) and traded as low as GBX 61.57 ($0.80). Safestyle UK shares last traded at GBX 62.80 ($0.82), with a volume of 8,591 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Safestyle UK from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 62.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £85.92 million and a PE ratio of -14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 33 sales branches and 13 installation depots.

