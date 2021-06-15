saffron.finance (SFI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $826,357.00

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. saffron.finance has a market capitalization of $39.53 million and approximately $826,357.00 worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One saffron.finance coin can now be purchased for $436.09 or 0.01097484 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, saffron.finance has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00061904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.38 or 0.00776088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00084382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00043032 BTC.

saffron.finance Coin Profile

saffron.finance is a coin. saffron.finance’s total supply is 91,078 coins and its circulating supply is 90,641 coins. saffron.finance’s official message board is medium.com/saffron-finance . saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_

According to CryptoCompare, “The SFI token is capped at 100,000 and is generated every 2 weeks during the wind down of an epoch. Tokens are earned by LPs proportional to how many dollars per second (dsec) they provided to the system for the duration of an epoch. SFI token subsidy is halved every epoch until epoch 8. From that point on, the system steadily releases 200 SFI tokens per epoch, until reaching the 100,000 cap. There are no fees on Saffron in version 1. Later versions will introduce Saffron platform fees, and at that time, staking SFI tokens will earn SFI holders a proportion of fees incurred by users. When SFI token generation ends fees will continue to provide incentives to liquidity providers. SFI tokens must be staked for LPs to join the enhanced return A tranche. Saffron is a peer to peer risk exchange and decentralized risk arbitrage marketplace, consisting of pools of liquidity. Pools in saffron.finance collect deposited base assets from liquidity providers and deploy them on platforms to earn interest. “

saffron.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade saffron.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy saffron.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

