Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SAFRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oddo Bhf raised Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Safran from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of SAFRY stock opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.83. Safran has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

