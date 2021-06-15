Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the quarter. Saia accounts for 1.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Saia worth $31,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Saia by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after acquiring an additional 71,773 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Saia by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70,612 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

SAIA stock traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $210.87. 2,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,940. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $249.30.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAIA. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.79.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

