Sakura Bloom Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sakura Bloom has a total market capitalization of $585,420.87 and $51,644.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded up 102.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sakura Bloom alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $337.68 or 0.00846235 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000039 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 132.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Coin Profile

SKB is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sakura Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sakura Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sakura Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.