Sakura Bloom (SKB) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Sakura Bloom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded up 82.1% against the U.S. dollar. Sakura Bloom has a total market capitalization of $602,881.12 and approximately $76,153.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sakura Bloom Profile

Sakura Bloom is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Sakura Bloom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sakura Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

