Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.62. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 506,675 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a market cap of $63.68 million, a P/E ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SALM. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 139,503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 6,161.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 105,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 300.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 52,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

