salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.790-3.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.90 billion-26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.76 billion.salesforce.com also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.910-0.920 EPS.

NYSE CRM traded down $3.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.42. The company had a trading volume of 306,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,258. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com has a one year low of $171.27 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.94.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $275.33.

In other salesforce.com news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $173,407.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 948,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,748,457.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,670 shares of company stock worth $41,950,472 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

