Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €35.00 ($41.18) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SZG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €27.63 ($32.51).

Shares of Salzgitter stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €27.94 ($32.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €26.81. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59. Salzgitter has a one year low of €11.27 ($13.26) and a one year high of €29.46 ($34.66).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

