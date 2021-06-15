Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €38.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) received a €38.00 ($44.71) price target from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €27.63 ($32.51).

ETR SZG traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €27.94 ($32.87). The company had a trading volume of 191,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.59. Salzgitter has a one year low of €11.27 ($13.26) and a one year high of €29.46 ($34.66).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

