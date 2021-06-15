Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €27.88 ($32.80). Salzgitter shares last traded at €27.88 ($32.80), with a volume of 391,432 shares trading hands.

SZG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.63 ($32.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.57.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

