Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Short Interest Down 25.1% in May

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 306,800 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the May 13th total of 409,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2,384.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,539,000 after acquiring an additional 163,503 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,374,000 after purchasing an additional 156,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,298,000 after purchasing an additional 124,846 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,303,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,331,000 after purchasing an additional 89,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,804,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $166.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.81. Sanderson Farms has a 52-week low of $108.57 and a 52-week high of $177.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

A number of analysts have commented on SAFM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stephens cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

