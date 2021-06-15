Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.79 and last traded at $89.67. 2,712 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,732,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.12.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.82. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

