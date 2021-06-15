Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Short Interest Down 25.9% in May

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 844,700 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the May 13th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at $4,501,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Sasol by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sasol during the 4th quarter valued at $977,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sasol by 341.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 106,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 82,262 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sasol by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 46,116 shares during the period. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sasol stock opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.82. Sasol has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $17.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

