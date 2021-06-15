Scala (XLA) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last seven days, Scala has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Scala has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $7,153.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00059872 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00150198 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.17 or 0.00180558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.65 or 0.00980236 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,265.40 or 1.00458634 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 13,974,353,995 coins and its circulating supply is 10,174,353,995 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

