Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.50 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.53 billion.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.18. The stock had a trading volume of 302,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,952,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.19.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

