Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,320,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,216 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. SCS Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $73,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 212,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after buying an additional 28,162 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 291,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 10,710 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 99,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $682,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.15. 5,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,787. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.36. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.