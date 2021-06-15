Scotiabank Upgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) to “Outperform”

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PAC. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

PAC stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,253. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a twelve month low of $62.06 and a twelve month high of $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.53.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 11.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth $1,788,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 89.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

