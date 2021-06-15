Scrypta Reaches Market Capitalization of $197,390.68 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 47.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, Scrypta has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $197,390.68 and $76.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00021548 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000679 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001620 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002217 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 20,125,041 coins and its circulating supply is 17,325,041 coins. The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

