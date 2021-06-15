SCS Capital Management LLC Makes New $17.48 Million Investment in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 789,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,475,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SCS Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 383.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,942,011. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.