SCS Capital Management LLC Sells 159,445 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

SCS Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,445 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $36,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period.

EFV stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.84. 2,764,031 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

