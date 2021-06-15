SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 496,800 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the May 13th total of 671,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SCWorx during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCWorx during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCWorx during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. 3.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WORX opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. SCWorx has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications in the United States. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

