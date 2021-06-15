Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.

STX traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.83. 26,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,620,175. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Argus lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen upgraded Seagate Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Northland Securities reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.17.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,279 shares of company stock valued at $18,751,510. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.