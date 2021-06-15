Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 164.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,148 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $9,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 765.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $195,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $1,788,979.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,703 shares of company stock valued at $11,935,396. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.36.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $156.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.01. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 0.87. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.