Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.16. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 5,154,544 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHIP shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Noble Financial raised Seanergy Maritime from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a market cap of $173.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. Equities analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

