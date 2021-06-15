Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.16. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 5,154,544 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHIP shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Noble Financial raised Seanergy Maritime from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.
The company has a market cap of $173.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.
About Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.
