Sebastian Buerba Sells 9,802 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total value of $1,934,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,228.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

STMP stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.36. 116,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,852. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.68. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.35. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $159.22 and a one year high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

