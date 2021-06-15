Sebastian Buerba Sells 9,802 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total value of $1,934,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,228.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
STMP stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.36. 116,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,852. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.68. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.35. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $159.22 and a one year high of $325.13.
Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.
Stamps.com Company Profile
Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.
