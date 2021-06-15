Security National Bank of SO Dak Lowers Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Security National Bank of SO Dak cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 1.9% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 131.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.06. 14,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.01. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $197.26 and a 1 year high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Vertical Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.12.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

