Seedify.fund Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.06 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00003071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $6.06 million and $1.08 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00059387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00146691 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.33 or 0.00177769 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.95 or 0.00934496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,122.86 or 1.00000285 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars.

