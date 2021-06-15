Sei Investments Co. Buys 10,267 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.19% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $16,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGA opened at $123.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $66.99 and a one year high of $134.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

RGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.11.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

