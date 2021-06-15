Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Burlington Stores worth $16,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,413,000 after purchasing an additional 235,333 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $627,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,970,000 after buying an additional 68,727 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,125,000 after buying an additional 105,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,344,000 after buying an additional 31,664 shares in the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $309.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.32. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.46 and a 52 week high of $339.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BURL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.75.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

